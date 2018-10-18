die polnischen Könige des Black/Death Metal hat kürzlich ihr ungeduldig erwartetes neues Albumüberveröffentlicht.

Heute veröffentlicht die Band die 6. Episode der offiziellen Ilyayd Interviewserie, in der Nergal zu Protokoll gibt: „Ich kann mir eine Welt ohne Gott vorstellen, nicht aber eine Welt ohne Slayer!“ – im weiteren spricht er über den aktuellen Stand der Metal-Szene.

Seht die Episode hier:https://youtu.be/1PAGAFA9Gv0

Produziert wurde I Loved You At Your Darkest von der Band selbst, Daniel Bergstrand übernahm die Ko-Produktion des Schlagzeugs, Matt Hyde erledigte den Mix und Tom Baker sorgte für das Mastering. Des Weiteren steuerte ein 17köpfiges polnisches Orchester, arrangiert von Jan Stoklosa, die sinfonischen Elemente bei.

Auf http://behemoth.lnk.to/ILYAYDkann I Loved You At Your Darkest digital bestellt/gehört werden.

Um das Album in verschiedenen Formaten, sowie die exklusive ‚God = Dog‘ 7″ Picture Disc zu bestellen, surft auf: http://nblast.de/BehemothILYAYD

I Loved You at Your Darkest tracklisting

01. Solve

02. Wolves ov Siberia

03. God = Dog

04. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

05. Bartzabel

06. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough…

07. Angelvs XIII

08. Sabbath Mater

09. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are the Next 1000 Years

12. Coagvla

„It doesn’t get more blasphemous than this,“ erklärt Behemoth-Mastermind Nergal zum neuen Album I Loved You At Your Darkest. Obwohl der Titel für das Album einer Black-Metal-Band höchst ungewöhnlich anmutet, werden Fans vom Ursprung noch überraschter sein als von den Worten selbst. „It’s a verse from the Bible,“ verrät Nergal. „It’s actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself. For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it’s sacrilege to the extreme.“

Ein wahrer Sturm von Black-Metal-Perfektion und höllischen Riffs, donnernden Schlagzeug-Kanonaden und liturgischen Chören, die an klassisches Horror-Kino erinnern, machen I Loved You At Your Darkest«zum bis dato dynamischsten Album der Band: extrem und radikal auf der einen Seite, aber auch die wohl rockigste Behemoth-Scheibe bislang.

Des Weiteren wird die Band ab Oktober/November im Rahmen der Ecclesia Diabolica Tour mit At The Gates und Wolves In GThe Throne Room auf Tour gehen. Zuerst in Nordamerika, im Januar/Februar dann auch in Europa. Siehe alle Termine unten!

Tickets gibt es unter www.nuclearblast.de

Behemoth „Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v.“ tour dates

w/ At The Gates und Wolves In GThe Throne Room

Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Oct. 23 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Oct. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Oct. 27 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing

Oct. 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Oct. 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Nov. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Nov. 2 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Nov. 3 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

Nov. 4 – Montreal, QC – M-Telus

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 7 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

Nov. 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Nov. 13 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

Nov. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Ballroom

Nov. 17 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

Nov. 19 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

Nov. 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre

Behemoth „Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v.“ tour dates

w/ At The Gates und Wolves In GThe Throne Room

Jan. 10 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

Jan. 11 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

Jan. 12 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

Jan. 13 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

Jan. 15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Jan. 16 – Milano, Italy – Alcatraz

Jan. 17 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

Jan. 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

Jan. 19 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

Jan. 21 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

Jan. 22 – Paris, France – Bataclan

Jan. 23 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle

Jan. 24 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

Jan. 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Jan. 26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Jan. 27 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

Jan. 29 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

Jan. 30 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone

Feb. 1 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36

Feb. 2 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

Feb. 3 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

Feb. 4 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Feb. 6 – Bristol, UK – The Marble Factory

Feb. 7 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Feb. 8 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 9 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Feb. 10 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

Feb. 11 – Glasgow, UK – QM Union