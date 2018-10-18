Suchen
Nothing More sind wieder auf Tour – diesmal supporten sie Bullet For My Valentine auf folenden Shows:
24. Oct. Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
26. Oct. Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
27. Oct. Palladium Cologne, Cologne, Germany
28. Oct. Zenith, Munich, Germany
30. Oct. Samsung Hall, Zurich, Switzerland
02. Nov. Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
03. Nov. Haus Auersee, Leipzig, Germany

