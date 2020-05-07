Nightwish: kündigen mehr Liveshows an

Vor Kurzem hat das finnische Sextett Nightwish sein lang erwartetes neuntes Studioalbum Human.:II:Nature. veröffentlicht, das mittlerweile weltweit in die Charts eingestiegen ist, einschließlich einer #1-Platzierung in Deutschland und Finnland sowie #2 in Österreich, der Schweiz, Ungarn und Kanada. Heute kündigt die Band mehr Livedaten für ihre Europatour im November und Dezember diesen Jahres an.

Seht Nightwish live auf einer der folgenden Shows:

Nightwish Europa Tour 2020

w/Amorphis, Turmion Kätilöt

16.11. N – Oslo – Spektrum

18.11 D -Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena *Neu

20.11. D – Leipzig – Arena

21.11. D – Dusseldorf – ISS Dome

23.11. NL – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome (sold out)

24.11. NL – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome (sold out)

25.11. F – Paris – AccorHotels Arena

26.11. B – Antwerp – Lotto Arena

28.11. D – Stuttgart – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29.11. LUX – Luxembourg – Rockhal

01.12. CH-Zurich, Hallenstadion *Neu

03.12. I – Milan – Lorenzini District

04.12. D – Munich – Olympiahalle

06.12. CZ-Prague, O2 Arena *Neu

07.12. HU – Budapest – Arena

09.12. D – Bamberg – Brose Arena

10.12. D – Frankfurt – Festhalle

12.12. A – Vienna – Stadthalle

13.12. PL-Gliwice, Arena *Neu

14.12. D – Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

16.12. UK – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

18.12. UK – London – SSE Arena Wembley

Holt euch Human.:II:Nature. in verschiedenen Formaten hier: https://media.nuclearblast.de/shoplanding/2020/Nightwish/human-nature.html

Oder digital, hier: https://nblast.de/NW-HumanNatureDigital

Noise: https://youtu.be/LczGSoibRe8

Holt euch die Single digital hier: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Noise

Harvest: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy29T7LBM_I

Holt euch die Single digital hier: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Harvest

Music: https://youtu.be/rwz7-h9LCDU

Shoemaker: https://youtu.be/Rjp_DfvJimg

Pan: https://youtu.be/bv5CAFlrNWE

How’s The Heart?: https://youtu.be/F8vuyd9M2LU

Procession: https://youtu.be/OZBpu67tbS0

Tribal: https://youtu.be/s0bG2ce5blo

Endlessness: https://youtu.be/DLFI7Cs7qmk

Hört euch die Songs in der This is Nightwish-Playlist an: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DWSyxnRsmciGD?si=KMiV1C7YQ9KOoZ01NCIfpQ

Die Trackliste sieht wie folgt aus:

Disc 1:

01. Music

02. Noise

03. Shoemaker

04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How’s The Heart?

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness

Disc 2:

01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Vista

02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – The Blue

03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – The Green

04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Moors

05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Aurorae

06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Quiet As The Snow

07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Anthropocene (incl. „Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal“)

08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World – Ad Astra

Human.:II:Nature. wurde zwischen August und Oktober 2019 im Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios, Troykington castle, sowie den Finnvox Studios, von Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila und Troy Donockley aufgenommen. Den Mix machte Mikko Karmila im Finnvox, zusammen mit Tuomas Holopainen und Tero Kinnunen. Das Mastering wurde von Mika Jussila im Finnvox getätigt.

