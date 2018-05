Freitag erschien endlich das langerwartete neue PARKWAY DRIVE Album „Reverence“ auf Epitaph !

Videoclips (zusammen bereits mehr als 6 Millionen Aufrufe) :

Frontmann Winston McCall zum Album:

“Reverence represents the most honest and personal record we have ever created,” says Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall. “It has been born though pain, sacrifice, and conviction, with the ultimate goal of expanding not only what Parkway Drive stand for musically, but who we are as people. Thank you for listening.”