Das australische Kraftwerk Polaris hat heute ein brandneues Video zu Lucid online gestellt. Die Single ist der Opener des anstehenden Debütalbums der Band, The Mortal Coil, das diese Woche, am 03. November, via SharpTone & Resist Records erscheint. Begebt Euch zu Rock Sound, um Euch den neuen Clip anzuschauen: https://www.rocksound.tv/features/read/like-northlane-you-should-check-out-the-new-video-from-polaris

Holt Euch Lucid jetzt

Bestellt The Mortal Coil hier vor:

Physisch: http://smarturl.it/POLARISMERCH

Digital: http://smarturl.it/POLARISTMC

ICYMI:

Consume Single: https://youtu.be/Njk_OO7TCtA

Consume Gitarren-Playthrough: https://youtu.be/HR7NNe_kifw

The Remedy Musikvideo: https://youtu.be/WWurkdQBlAE

The Mortal Coil – Tracklist:

01. Lucid

02. The Remedy

03. Relapse

04. Consume

05. Frailty

06. In Somnus Veritas

07. Dusk To Day

08. Casualty

09. The Slow Decay

10. Crooked Path

11. Sonder

The Mortal Coil wurde im Polaris-eigenen Studio in Mollymook, NSW unter der Ägide des amerikanischen Produzententeams Carson Slovak und Grant MacFarland von Atrium Audio aufgenommen. Das erfolgreiche Duo zeichnet u.a. auch für Produktion und Mix des für einen Grammy nominierten August Burns Red-Albums Found In Far Away Places verantwortlich.

Gitarrist Rick Schneider über die Aufnahmen von The Mortal Coil:

„Recording The Mortal Coil was unlike any studio experience we’d had before, both in location and environment. A few hours south of Sydney we rented a holiday house, not knowing how well it would suit our needs. We managed to set up two work stations and quickly found ourselves in a focused, yet highly relaxed work environment. While stress would inevitably makes its way into the process, the end result is something we are all very proud of, and I’ll personally always look back on that month fondly.“

Wer Polaris die Bühnen zerlegen sehen will, muss nicht lange warten, denn das Quintett wird als Teil der renommierten Never Say Die! Tour mit seinen Labelkollegen Emmure, Deez Nuts, Chelsea Grin, Kublai Khan, Sworn In und Lorna Shore durch Europa touren.

Die Band teilte sich bereits mit den Prog-Metal-Fanatikern Periphery und Northlane, Hellions sowie Parkway Drive die Bühne und war erst kürzlich mit der britischen Wuchtbrumme While She Sleeps, den Japanern Crossfaith und In Hearts Wake auf deren massiver Ark-Tour durch das ganze Land unterwegs.

Impericon Never Say Die! Tour

w/ Emmure, Deez Nuts, Chelsea Grin, Kublai Khan, Sworn In, Lorna Shore

02.11. D Hamburg – Grünspan

03.11. D Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

04.11. B Bruges – Entreepot

05.11. UK London – The Electric Ballroom

06.11. UK Manchester – Club Academy

07.11. UK Glasgow – Garage

08.11. UK Cardiff – Tramshed

09.11. NL Haarlem – Patronaat

10.11. D Berlin – SO36

11.11. PL Wroclaw – Zaklęte Rewiry

12.11. CZ Prague – Storm Club

13.11. H Budapest – Dürer Kert

14.11. A Vienna – Arena

15.11. I Bologna – Zona Roveri

16.11. D Munich – Backstage

17.11. CH Pratteln – Z7

18.11. F Lyon – MJC O Totem

19.11. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz 2

20.11. E Madrid – Caracol

22.11. F Savigny Le Temple – L’Empreinte

23.11. D Saarbrücken – Garage

24.11. D Leipzig – Werk 2

25.11. D Cologne – Essigfabrik

Tickets: http://www.nuclearblast.de/de/produkte/tickets/indoor/ticket/impericon-never-say-die-tour-2017-impericon-never-say-die-tour-2017.html

w/ Parkway Drive

12.01. AUS Melbourne – Tarwin Meadows *AUSVERKAUFT*

13.01. AUS Brisbane – Tivoli *AUSVERKAUFT*

14.01. AUS Brisbane – Tivoli *AUSVERKAUFT*

15.01. AUS Brisbane – Tivoli

17.01. AUS Sydney – Metro *AUSVERKAUFT*

18.01. AUS Sydney – Metro *AUSVERKAUFT*

19.01. AUS Sydney – Metro *AUSVERKAUFT*

20.01. AUS Fremantle – Metropolis *AUSVERKAUFT*

21.01. AUS Fremantle – Metropolis

23.01. AUS Adelaide – The Gov

24.01. AUS Adelaide – The Gov *AUSVERKAUFT*

25.01. AUS Adelaide – The Gov *AUSVERKAUFT*

26.01. AUS Melbourne – Forum *AUSVERKAUFT*

27.01. AUS Melbourne – Forum

Kommentare

Kommentare