Das australische Kraftwerk Polaris hat heute ein brandneues Video zu Lucid online gestellt. Die Single ist der Opener des anstehenden Debütalbums der Band, The Mortal Coil, das diese Woche, am 03. November, via SharpTone & Resist Records erscheint. Begebt Euch zu Rock Sound, um Euch den neuen Clip anzuschauen: https://www.rocksound.tv/features/read/like-northlane-you-should-check-out-the-new-video-from-polaris
The Mortal Coil – Tracklist:
01. Lucid
02. The Remedy
03. Relapse
04. Consume
05. Frailty
06. In Somnus Veritas
07. Dusk To Day
08. Casualty
09. The Slow Decay
10. Crooked Path
11. Sonder
The Mortal Coil wurde im Polaris-eigenen Studio in Mollymook, NSW unter der Ägide des amerikanischen Produzententeams Carson Slovak und Grant MacFarland von Atrium Audio aufgenommen. Das erfolgreiche Duo zeichnet u.a. auch für Produktion und Mix des für einen Grammy nominierten August Burns Red-Albums Found In Far Away Places verantwortlich.
Gitarrist Rick Schneider über die Aufnahmen von The Mortal Coil:
„Recording The Mortal Coil was unlike any studio experience we’d had before, both in location and environment. A few hours south of Sydney we rented a holiday house, not knowing how well it would suit our needs. We managed to set up two work stations and quickly found ourselves in a focused, yet highly relaxed work environment. While stress would inevitably makes its way into the process, the end result is something we are all very proud of, and I’ll personally always look back on that month fondly.“
Wer Polaris die Bühnen zerlegen sehen will, muss nicht lange warten, denn das Quintett wird als Teil der renommierten Never Say Die! Tour mit seinen Labelkollegen Emmure, Deez Nuts, Chelsea Grin, Kublai Khan, Sworn In und Lorna Shore durch Europa touren.
Die Band teilte sich bereits mit den Prog-Metal-Fanatikern Periphery und Northlane, Hellions sowie Parkway Drive die Bühne und war erst kürzlich mit der britischen Wuchtbrumme While She Sleeps, den Japanern Crossfaith und In Hearts Wake auf deren massiver Ark-Tour durch das ganze Land unterwegs.
Impericon Never Say Die! Tour
w/ Emmure, Deez Nuts, Chelsea Grin, Kublai Khan, Sworn In, Lorna Shore
w/ Parkway Drive
