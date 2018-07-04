Die norddeutschen Thrashcorer Praying Angel werden am 19.10.2018 ihr neues Album The Judgement veröffentlichen. Der Nachfolger von Bloody Hands Of Our Good wird via Boersma Records erscheinen und acht Thrashcore-Kracher beinhalten. Das Albumcover findet ihr im Anhang. Anbei schon einmal die Tracklist:

01. War Of Gods

02.. Spawnkill

03. From Wine To Piss

04. Remember Me

05 Kirkebrann

06.. To The Judge

07. The Judgement

08. Worthless Existence

Praying Angel selbst zum neuen Album:

„We are very proud to announce that we are going to release our new album The Judgement on October 19!

The Judgement is taking our music, our songwriting, and our lyrics to a new level. It’s the perfect combination of what we stand for and what we want to be as a band.

We are more than excited to share our new sound with the world.“

Homepage: www.praying-angel.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prayingangel/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/prayingangelband

