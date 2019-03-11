Die Heavy Metal-Fighters Tarchon Fist aus Italien haben für ihr viertens neues Full-Length-Album einen Vertrag mit dem deutschen Metal & Hard Rock-Label Pride & Joy Music geschlossen, welches nicht nur in Italien einen hervorragenden Ruf genießt.

Das Konzept-Album mit dem Titel Apocalypse soll im August 2019 erscheinen.

„Pride & Joy Music welcomes a new signing on board: Italian Heavy Metal band Tarchon Fist! The band was founded in 2005 on the ashes of 80’s Metal band Rain by Lvcio Tattioni (guitars) and just has finished the recordings for their fourth studio album called “Apocalypse” which will be released in Summer 2019. Stay tuned for more news on this band soon.“