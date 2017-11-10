The Adicts: enthüllen vierten Trailer zu »And It Was So!«

The Adicts: enthüllen vierten Trailer zu »And It Was So!«

Die Könige des Classic Punk, The Adicts, werden ihr elftes Studioalbum And It Was So! am 17. November via Nuclear Blast (US) und Arising Empire (EU/UK) veröffentlichen.

Heute hat die Band den vierten Albumtrailer enthüllt, in dem sie über die Herkunft ihres Namens sprechen und wieso sich nur ein „d“ darin befindet.

​

Die Band hat vor Kurzem das Musikvideo zu Picture The Scene veröffentlicht. Die ansteckende und verrückte Grafikreise wurde gekonnt von Bobby Hacker und Luke „Ramone“ Davison produziert. Schaut Euch den Streifen mal an:

​

Bestellt die CD, das Poster-Bundle oder das limitierte Vinyl von And It Was So! hier vor.

Holt Euch hier die limitierte Picture The Scene-7″-Single.

Die digitale Version gibt es hier.

And It Was So! – Tracklist:

01. Picture The Scene

02. Fucked Up World

03. Talking Shit

04. If You Want It

05. Gospel According To Me

06. Gimme Something To Do

07. Love Sick Baby

08. And It Was So

09. Deja Vu

10. I Owe You

11. Wanna Be

12. You’ll Be The Death Of Me

Mit ihren einmaligen Clockwork Orange-Droog-Outfits, ihrer ansteckenden, kraftvollen, äußerst rasanten Musik und ihren unvergesslichen Konzerten sind The Adicts, die sich 1975 in Ipswich, England zusammengefunden haben, keine Unbekannten in der Szene. Diese Punk-Legenden geben musikalisch weiterhin Vollgas.

Die Band kommentiert: „And It Was So! ist der Titel, er entspricht einfach genau dem, was das Album ist.“

Das Album wurde in La Habra in Pete’s Place aufgenommen. Um die technische Umsetzung kümmerten sich Tom Arley, Pete Dee und Christopher Brookes. Pete war außerdem in den Mixing-Prozess des Albums involviert. Das Cover-Artwork des Albums wurde von der Band selbst erstellt.

The Adicts live:

11/16/17 DE, Berlin @ Astra | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Berlin

11/18/17 FR, Saint-Brieuc @ Streetpunk Ink Mas Party | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Brieuc

11/21/17 DE, Hannover @ TUI Arena (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out

11/22/17 DE, Hamburg @ Fabrik | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Hamburg

11/24/17 DE, Leipzig @ Arena Leipzig (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out

11/25/17 DE, Leipzig @ Arena Leipzig (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out *additional show*

11/28/17 CH, Basel @ St. Jakobshalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out

11/30/17 DE, Frankfurt @ Festhalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out

12/01/17 DE, Frankfurt @ Festhalle (support for DIE TOTEN HOSEN) | sold out *additional show*

12/02/17 DE, Dusseldorf @ Zakk | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Dusseldorf

06/02/18 NL, Amsterdam @ Rebellion Festival Amsterdam | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Amsterdam

06/28/18 UK, London @ O2 Academy Islington | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_London

06/29/18 UK, Bristol @ The Marble Factory | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Bristol

06/30/18 UK, Manchester @ O2 Ritz | Tickets: http://bit.ly/Adicts_Manchester​

The Adicts sind:

Monkey – Vocals & Chop Sticks

Pete Dee – Lead Guitar

Kid Dee – Drums

Highko Strom – Guitar

Kommentare

Kommentare