Mit großer Freude können wir euch The Doors Alive präsentieren!

Am 20. Juli ist es schon so weit.

Es gibt viele Doors Tribute-Bands, die auch sehr gut sind, ABER keine kann denen hier das Wasser reichen.

Es ist wirklich, als wäre Jim wieder da. Gänsehaut garantiert!!!

Überzeugt euch selbst:

Wann? Am 20. Juli um 20 Uhr machen wir die Doors auf 😉 Beginn um 21 Uhr

Wo? Im Rock Center Bremerhaven, Moltkestraße 13, 27576 Bremerhaven

Tickets: Vvk 16 € an folgenden Stellen:

Vom Fass, Bürgermeister-Smidt-Straße 13, 27568 Bremerhaven

Cashmir Schallplatten, Friedrich-Ebert-Straße 46A, 27570 Bremerhaven

Hörgeräte Menge, Langener Landstraße 273, 27578 Bremerhaven

Online: https://shop.ticketpay.de/JTEMHSA2

https://www.facebook.com/thedoorsalive/

https://www.facebook.com/RockCenterBhv/

Info:

„To call The Doors Alive merely a tribute act would be a huge disservice to what is the

closest thing possible to experiencing a Doors concert without the aid of a flux capacitor

and 1.21 gigawatts. They are high priests who allow us to worship at the altar of The

Doors by continuing the word and gospels of Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robbie Krieger

and John Densmore.“ – Pure Magazine, Ireland.

The band formed in 2005. Since then there have been 3 Jims, 2 Rays, 2 Robbys and just

1 John, but the current Line-Up is the best it has ever been!

The band re-create the sound, look, presence and magic of a real 1960’s Doors concert,

perfectly and effortlessly transporting the audience back in time with classic hits such as

Light My Fire, When The Music’s Over, Riders On The Storm, The End and many more.

The Doors Alive have over 1,000 shows under their belt to date.

Their frontman, Mike, captures the look, attitude, and rich baritone voice of the late, great

Jim Morrison with ease while his compadres showcase the musical chops of original Doors

members Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and John Densmore with finesse and authenticity.

The Doors Alive have left awestruck audiences in 15 countries around the world, including

the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Spain, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Poland,

Slovenia, Malta, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, UAE and Chile. They repeatedly sell out some

of the most well established venues in the UK, including the 02 Academies. They have

played at the legendary Isle of Wight Festival and played on the same bill with such

legendary musicians as Status Quo, Nazareth, Uriah Heep, Hayseed Dixie, and Eric

Burdon, to name but a few. In Chile the band played an arena show to 4,500 Doors fans.

They felt like we were back in the 60s because they couldn’t hear ourselves on stage! The

crowd were so loud!!! In Lebanon the guys were interviewed on national TV on a breakfast

show. It was quite surreal and they were told off by the presenter for accidentally

mentioning the name of a very popular beer! Free advertising 🙂 Oops…

To achieve their authentic sixties sound, the band use the very same instruments that

members of the Doors originally used. These include vintage keyboards such as the

Gibson G101 and the Fender Rhodes Bass, as well as the vintage Gibson S.G. guitar and

Ludwig Superclassic drumset in Mod Orange finish. They also use vintage Acoustic

amplifiers.

