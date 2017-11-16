The Prophecy 23s großartiges Live Mosh Action Box Set wird am 8. Dezember 2017 bei Massacre Records erscheinen!

Nun hat die Band das Video zum Song Tape Trading Like A Boss (Live) veröffentlicht, das ihr euch hier schon mal ansehen könnt.

Die Tracklist der Live CD Live Mosh Action, die Bestandteil des Box Sets ist, ist weiter unten verfügbar.

Das limitierte und handnummerierte Box Set im besonderen 15-Jahre-Jubiläumsdesign enthält:

• die Live CD „Live Mosh Action“

• das aktuelle Album „Untrue Like A Boss“ als Musikkasette

• ein Schnapsstamperl

• ein Schlüsselband

• eine Autogrammkarte

Hier kann man das Live Mosh Action Box Set vorbestellen:

• Nuclear Blast Online Shop

• EMP – Deutschland • International

• Amazon

Live Mosh Action Tracklist:

1. Tough, Cool And Here To Mosh (Live)

2. Brutal Thrash Maniacs (Live)

3. Untrue To The Bone (Live)

4. Pit Laserbeam (Live)

5. A Backpack Full Of Fleshsnacks (Live)

6. Home Is Where You Shred (Live)

7. Tape Trading Like A Boss (Live)

8. From The Basement To The Pit (Live)

9. Surf Nazis Must Die (Live)

10. Green Machine Laser Beam (Live)

11. Party Like It’s ’84 (Live)

12. No Beer – What A Mess (Live)

13. The Ballad Of Old School Metal (Live)

The Prophecy 23 Live:

02.12.2017 DE Bietigheim-Bissingen – 4D

30.12.2017 DE Weinheim – Café Central

13.01.2018 DE Neckarsulm – Gleis 3

09.02.2018 DE Ettenheim – Rockcafe Altdorf

10.02.2018 DE Offenburg – Kulturförderverein Stud

10.03.2018 DE Büßfeld – M:O:A M.I.S.E. Warm Up

17.03.2018 DE Lörrach – Altes Wasserwerk

07.04.2018 DE Heidelberg – halle02

