Thrust: „Black River“ – Veröffentlichung der Single aus dem Album „The Helm Of Awe“

Auf The Orchard wurde die Singleauskopplung der US-Metal Band Thrust Black River veröffentlicht. Das neue Album The Helm Of Awe wird offiziell am 30. Oktober 2020 auf CD und Vinyl über Pure Steel Records erscheinen. Das Album wird mit einer Auflage von 300 schwarzen Exemplaren und insert auf Vinyl erscheinen. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 16. Oktober 2020.

Line-Up:

Eric Claro – Vocals

Ron Cooke – Guitars

Ray Gervais – Bass

Joe Rezendes – Drums

Angel Rodriguez – Guitars

Links:

http://www.theofficialthrust.com

http://www.thrustonline.com

https://www.facebook.com/ThrustMetal

https://www.instagram.com/the_official_thrust/

https://www.reverbnation.com/thrustmetal

https://thrustusa.bandcamp.com