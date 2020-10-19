To Kill Achilles: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video ‚Oh God, I’ve Never Felt This Low‘

To Kill Achilles sind eine fünfköpfige Alternative Rock Band aus Dundee, Schottland. Die Band hat vor kurzem den Deal mit Arising Empire unterzeichnet und wird im Frühjahr 2021 ihr zweites Album veröffentlichen.

Durch die lyrische Inspiration aus persönlichen Lebenserfahrungen und den musikalischen Einfluss einer Vielzahl alternativer Genres konnten sie ein Kunstwerk schaffen, das die Botschaft der Band vollständig widerspiegelt:

“We only exist when we exist together”.

Am Freitag präsentierten To Kill Achilles ihre brandneue Single Oh God, I’ve Never Felt This Low.

“When you chase a passion, a relationship, a career or anything, you will lose people along the way, it’s just the way life goes. No matter how happy your passion makes you, sometimes you’ll feel broken by it. The question you have to ask yourself is, was the pain worth the payoff?” – To Kill Achilles

Schaut euch das Musikvideo zu Oh God, I’ve Never Felt This Low jetzt an:

Holt euch den Song hier: https://ToKillAchilles.lnk.to/ohgodiveneverfeltthislow

To Kill Achilles tourten ausgiebig durch Großbritannien, Europa und Russland mit weltweiten Größen wie We Came As Romans, Counterparts, While She Sleeps, I Killed The Prom Queen, Heart In Hand, Betraying The Martyrs und vielen weiteren großartigen Künstlern.

To Kill Achilles sind:

Tindal – Gesang

Larry – Gitarre

Sharpie – Gitarre

Tippett – Bass

Baz – Schlagzeug

