Tribulation: veröffentlichen Blue Öyster Cult Cover „Vengeance (The Pact)“

Am 07. April 2023 haben Tribulation ihre EP, Hamartia, via Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Für einen weiteren Einblick erschien die neue Single – eine Coverversion von Blue Öyster Cults Vengeance (The Pact) – die man hier hören kann: https://tribulation.lnk.to/hamartia

Adam Zaars (Gitarre) sagt:

„We’ve been meaning to do a BÖC cover for over a decade now, and finally got around to doing it. They’ve been a constant source of inspiration throughout the years as they always seemed to find new creative ways of doing their thing, which is what we’re always striving for. It will stand out a bit from what we usually do as anyone listening will find out soon enough!“

Tribulation Line-Up:

Johannes Andersson – Gesang, Bass

Adam Zaars – Gitarre

Joseph Tholl – Gitarre

Oscar Leander – Schlagzeug

