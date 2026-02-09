Urne: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu „Breathe“ feat. Jo Quail

Die Londoner Modern-Metal-Band Urne hat ein Musikvideo zu Breathe veröffentlicht, einem Song ihres neuen Studioalbums Setting Fire To The Sky. Als Gastmusikerin ist die innovative Cellistin Jo Quail auf dem melancholischen Albumabschluss Breathe zu hören.

Seht euch das Video hier an:

Urne-Frontmann Joe Nally erklärt zum Song: “After seven tracks of loud, crunching riffs, Breathe feels like the perfect way to close the record, letting everything exhale. And we were extremely lucky and honoured to have the amazing Jo Quail guest on this song.”

Nally fährt fort: “I originally wrote the track around 14 years ago, but it took Angus tweaking a few elements to finally make it click, to make it feel complete. Lyrically, there is a link here to the final number on our previous album, A Feast On Sorrow, but with this new record we are very much looking forward.”

Zum Video zu Breathe sagt er: “We wanted the clip to reflect the mood and space of the music, and as always, Loki absolutely delivered.”

Setting Fire To The Sky entfacht ein Feuerwerk aus Energie, Selbstbewusstsein und Grandiosität. Produziert von SikTh-Sänger Justin Hill, gemischt von Johann Meyer (Silvercord Studio) und gemastert von Tony Lindstrom im Fascination Street Studio, vereint das Album aggressiven Hardcore und extreme Elemente mit einem starken Gespür für die klassische Heavy-Metal-Tradition. Alle Elemente verschmelzen in Urnes Grabkammer und treiben die Band voran.

Seht euch hier das begeisterte Review von unserem TFM-Redakteur Juergen S. an:

Urne werden Ende dieses Monats eine Reihe von Headliner-Shows in Europa geben.

Urne – Tour-Termine 2026

17.02.2026 – (DE) Berlin, Cassiopeia

19.02.2026 – (DE) Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus

20.02.2026 – (NL) Eidenhoven, Cafe The Jack

21.02.2026 – (FR) Paris, La Maroquinerie

22.02.2026 – (FR) Lyon, Transbordeur Club

Weitere Tourdaten findet ihr hier.

Urne sind:

Joe Nally – Gesang, Bass

Angus Neyra – Leadgitarre

James Cook – Schlagzeug

Kurtis Bagley – Gitarre

Urne online:

https://www.facebook.com/urneband/

https://www.instagram.com/urneband/channel/