Anti-Flag: feiern Release-Woche mit Akustik-Shows in Deutschland

Um die Veröffentlichung ihres 13. Studioalbums Lies They Tell Our Children am 6. Januar zu feiern, kommen Anti-Flag-Sänger Justin Sane und -Bassist Chris #2 für eine Handvoll exklusiver Akustik-Shows nach Deutschland. Die Tickets für Berlin, Hannover, Hamburg und Osnabrück waren binnen Stunden vergriffen, für Düsseldorf sind noch einige wenige Karten im deutschen Shop der Band erhältlich. Zusätzlich zu den Konzerten bitten die beiden abends in Berlin (Sage Club) und Hamburg (Molotow) mit DJ-Sets zum Tanz, Einlass über die Abendkasse.

Anti-Flag dazu: „Germany has been one of the great bastions of punk rock in the world for as long as we’ve been a band. From our first trip there, 2003, soon to be 30 years ago exactly… we have had an affinity, love, admiration for the agitators, disrupters, and community organizers within the punk scene in Germany. With the release of our new album we wanted to find a way to reconnect with that energy and community outside of the normal show.“

Anti-Flag Akustik-Tour

05.01. Berlin, Sage Club (ausverkauft)

05.01. Berlin, Sage Club (DJ-Set mit Abendkasse)

06.01. Hannover, Bei Chez Heinz (ausverkauft)

07.01. Hamburg, Astrastube (ausverkauft)

07.01. Hamburg, Molotow (DJ-Set mit Abendkasse)

08.01. Osnabrück, Bastard Club (ausverkauft)

09.01. Düsseldorf, Zakk (hier Tickets sichern)

Über Lies They Tell Our Children:

„The album itself is the first conceptual album the band has ever done, spawned out of a compulsive need to not just comment on the dystopian corporate wasteland we all face but to trace it back to the origin of this fate; the political policies, laws, cultural shifts, and lineage of injustice that have led us to the world we live in today“, berichten Anti-Flag über ihr neues Album. Um diese vielfältigen Themen musikalisch umzusetzen, haben sie sich eine Reihe prominenter Gastmusiker:innen eingeladen, unter anderem von Bad Religion, Rise Against, Killswitch Engage und Die Toten Hosen.

