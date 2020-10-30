Anvil: sagen restlichen Termine der „Legal At Last“ Tour ab

Die bereits verschobenen Tourdaten von Anvil wurden nun ersatzlos gestrichen. Allerdings war man in 2020 nicht untätig und will 2021 mit einem neuen Album erneut auf Tour gehen. Anbei das Statement der Band:

“Announcement:

2020 started ..Legal At Last euro tour ends at 17 shows due to sudden Covid lockdown..remainder of tour (30 dates) re-scheduled for Nov/Dec 2020 is now clearly evident with the on going uncertainty …it is officially cancelled😢😢😢😢

Anvil have written the new record during the on going live music business Lockdownc(Title and Cover Art to be revealed fall of 2021)..The album set to be recorded Aug-Sept 2021.Select Euro tour dates Sept-Oct 2021—March 2022 Release-tour to follow Europe in fall 2022.

Fuck COVID-1”