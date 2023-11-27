Blood Red Throne: neues Album „Nonagon“ erscheint im Januar 2024 über Soulseller Records

Blood Red Throne haben einen zweiten Track aus ihrem kommenden neuen Album Nonagon veröffentlicht, das am 26. Januar 2024 weltweit über Soulseller Records erscheinen wird.

Ihr könnt euch Tempest Sculptor hier anhören:

Die norwegischen Death Metal-Kings feiern ihr 26-jähriges Bestehen in der Szene und sind mit ihrer elften und bisher härtesten Veröffentlichung immer noch überzeugend!

Bandgründer/Gitarrist Daniel „Død“ Olaisen kommentiert:

„Blood Red Throne has always been a combination of groove and brutality. While keeping true to the BRT sound and feel, Nonagon feels fresh and new. The lyrics for the album are loosely based on the nine concentric circles of torment described in Inferno by Dante. The album has nine songs and it would be fitting to conceptualize around that. That being said, every lyric is up for interpretation and I encourage people to find their own meaning and themes based on it.“

Er fügt zur neuen Single hinzu:

„Tempest Sculptor is the best song Meathook has written in Blood Red Throne so far I think. It has the perfect flow from start to finish crowned by a quite nice solo by me. The lyrics for this song base itself around the self-destruction of humanity and the unavoidable cycles of human brutality. History is bound to repeat itself and there is nothing we can do about it.“

Auf diesen Seiten findet ihr die Vorbestellungsmöglichkeiten:

https://soulsellerrecords.bandcamp.com (World) +++

https://soulsellerrecords.aisamerch.com (Americas)

Nonagon wurde von Ronnie Björnström (bei Bjornstromsound) gemischt und gemastert. Das Coverartwork wurde von Giannis Nakos / Remedy Art Design gestaltet.

Nonagon – Tracklist:

1. Epitaph Inscribed

2. Ode To The Obscene

3. Seeking To Pierce

4. Tempest Sculptor

5. Every Silent Plea

6. Nonagon

7. Split Tongue Sermon

8. Blade Eulogy

9. Fleshrend

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Blood Red Throne – Line-Up:

Daniel „Død“ Olaisen – Gitarre

Ivan „Meathook“ Gujic – Gitarre

Freddy „The Shred“ Bolsø – Schlagzeug

Stian „Clammy Hackett“ Gundersen – Bass

Sindre Wathne Johnsen – Gesang

