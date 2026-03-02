Blues Pills: veröffentlichen Live-Version zum Album „Birthday“

Die schwedische Rock’n’Roll-Band Blues Pills hat am 27. Februar eine Live-Version ihres triumphalen vierten Studioalbums Birthday herausgebracht. Neben der Veröffentlichung über Streaming-Plattformen wird Birthday Live zudem auch exklusiv bei der kommenden Europa-Tour als rote Vinyl-Edition, limitiert auf 500 Exemplaren, erhältlich sein.
Die Band kommentiert dazu: “Writing music and working in the studio is one thing, but playing our songs live, feeling them come alive in that beautiful, raw connection with the crowd is something else entirely. That’s where we truly feel the love for music we all share. Seeing how the songs resonate and watching the emotions unfold night after night reminds us why we do this. We’re beyond ready to hit the road again this spring together with DeWolff, and we’re excited to release the live version of Birthday.„
Tourdaten:
27.03.2026 – (DE) Hamburg, Fabrik
28.03.2026 – (DE) Berlin, Heimathafen Neukölln
29.03.2026 – (DE) München, Backstage Werk
31.03.2026 – (DE) Frankfurt, Batschkapp
04.04.2026 – (DE) Saarbrücken, Garage
05.04.2026 – (DE) Köln, Kantine Kulturbetriebe GmbH
07.04.2026 – (CH) Pratteln, Z7
09.04.2026 – (DE) Memmingen, Kaminwerk
10.04.2026 – (AT) Wien, WUK
11.04.2026 – (DE) Stuttgart, im Witzemann
Tickets & VIP Upgrade für die Tour gibt es hier: https://bluespills.com/#tour
Blues Pills sind:
Elin Larsson – Gesang
Zack Anderson – Gitarre
Kristoffer Schander – Bass
André Kvarnström – Schlagzeug