CrossChains: haben ihr Debütalbum „Deathgrip“ auf Drakkar Entertainment veröffentlicht

Fast genau zwei Jahre nach der russischen Invasion, veröffentlichte die ukrainische Rock/Alternative Metal-Band CrossChains am vergangenen Freitag ihr erstes Full-Length-Album Deathgrip. Erhältlich als Jewel Case CD über Drakkar Entertainment, ist das beeindruckende Debüt der Band ab sofort unter https://crosschains.bfan.link/deathgrip erhältlich.

Mit Deathgrip versuchen CrossChains, all das Grauen und den Schmerz zu verarbeiten, die dem ukrainischen Volk auferlegt wurden. Die Musik der Kiewer Band, in der unter anderem der ehemalige Asking Alexandria-Frontmann Denis Stoff mitwirkt, ist eine faszinierende Mischung aus massivem Gitarrensound und der sanften, fast verletzlichen Stimme von Frontmann Eugene.

Über ihre neue Single und das Musikvideo Massive verrät der Sänger:

„Massive is a perfect song to describe the whole album and our condition from day one to release date. It’s big, loud, terrifying, it’s – massive. The song is a mirror of ourselves, we are unbreakble hero who cherish his dream, and nothing can change that, but also it is a music that perfectly can describe a panic attack, it’s unstable and heavy.

The actual lyrics are about my fight with deep depression and those voices in my head that whispered me terrifying things. If you are fighting right now with your bad mental condition – there’s a spoiler for you – „you’ll win this fight, just keep going’…

The video is full of symbolism and everyone who been thought taught times will clearly read them between the lines. The lighthouse in the middle of the ruined city is a guide for those seeking salvation. One night I had a massive panic attack, and those visions. Those creatures with white melted faces ripped into my head and made a mess, broke me. Massive is a literary conversation between me, the other me, my wife, who helped me to recover from this condition and those voices in my head.“

Das Musikvideo zu Massive kann jetzt hier gestreamt werden:

Über ihr Album Deathgrip sagt er:

„We worked on this album for too long, that’s why I don’t want talk about too much. This album is a sincere love letter for everything that inspired us and made us who we are today.

We are not holding to modern metal trends on this album, we just wrote the songs what we always wanted to record. So just listen to the whole thing for a couple of times and try to feel it. Let it into your heart and let it settle there, you’ll love it. The album is a full story from start to end with direct message to listener almost in every song.“

Deathgrip – Tracklist:

1. Deathgrip

2. Massive

3. Velych

4. Immrtl

5. More Than My Life

6. Get Over (Feat. Denis Stoff)

7. Danny 6.0

8. We Will Rise

9. Closing Fame

10. Megavibe

11. Velych (Orchestral Version)

Schaut euch unbedingt CrossChains an und holt euch jetzt ihr umwerfendes Debüt:

https://crosschains.bfan.link/deathgrip

Mehr Infos zur Band bekommt ihr hier: