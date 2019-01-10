Damnation’s Hammer haben ein Lyric Video für den Opener ihres kommenden Albums Unseen Planets, Deadly Spheres veröffentlicht, das am 22.02.2019 bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird!

Schaut euch das Lyric Video zu Temple Of The Descending Gods hier an:

Das Coverartwork basiert auf dem „Warping“, einer Zusammenarbeit von Chris Cold und Stefan Hürlemann. Die Trackliste des Albums ist weiter unten verfügbar. Das Album wird als CD, Stream & Download verfügbar sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden.

Nick Stalvind von der schwedischen Metalband Wolf hat Backingvocals zum Song Haunting The Abyss beigesteuert.

Wer auf düsteren und doomigen Metal mit surrealer Atmosphäre steht, sollte sich Damnation’s Hammer definitiv mal anhören!

Damnation’s Hammer – Unseen Planets, Deadly Spheres

out on February 22, 2019 via Massacre Records

1. Temple of the Descending Gods

2. Deathcraft

3. Unseen Planets, Deadly Spheres

4. Hammers of War

5. Wolves of Aquarius

6. Haunting the Abyss

7. Gates of the Necronomicon

8. The Eternal Harvest

9. The Hex iii

10. Entrance to the Final Chamber

Pre-order

Damnation’s Hammer Live:

23.02.2019 UK Blackburn – The Napier

08.03.2019 UK Bury – The Elizabethan Suite/Town Hall (Grimm Up North Festival)

06.04.2019 UK Glasgow – Barrowland Ballroom (Lords Of The Land Festival)

http://www.damnationshammer.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/Damnations-Hammer-192388110818548

https://www.instagram.com/damnations_hammer

https://spoti.fi/2QyoheK

Kommentare

Kommentare