Don Broco haben vor kurzem ihre große Europa-Tour für 2019 angekündigt. Um diese Ankündigung zu zelebrieren und all den Fans zu danken, die diesen Sommer live dabei waren, veröffentlicht die Band heute das Musikvideo zu The Blues von ihrem Top 5 Album Technology.

„We had an absolute blast this summer. Getting to experience Warped Tour on its last ever run, especially us playing it for the first time was an insane few weeks we‘ll never forget. Got back to the UK just in time for Reading & Leeds and honestly couldn‘t have asked for a better set of homecoming shows, mad weekend at our fave fest in the world. Straight after that we headed to Europe for some big ol gigs with 30 Seconds to Mars and Mike Shinoda and got to play some places for the very first time (shoutout Poland!) We couldn‘t fit anywhere near it all into three and a half mins – but we tried and hope you enjoy our video for The Blues. To everyone that caught us live this summer thank you and we‘ll be seeing you all very soon!“ – Don Broco.

Don Broco Europa-Tour:

17.01 ESP Madrid – Sala Stage

18.01. ESP Barcelona – La Nau

19.01. IT Milan – Legend Club

21.01. AUS Vienna – Flex

22.01. PL Warsaw – Proxima

24.01. D Berlin – Bi Nuu

25.01. D Frankfurt – Zoom

26.01. FR Paris – La Maroquinerie

27.01 D Cologne – Club Volta

29.01. NL Utrecht – Tivolivredenburg

Die Band hat außerdem kürzlich ihre große UK-Tour für nächstes Jahr angekündigt! Hierbei werden Don Broco auch ihre bis dahin größte Show, in London’s Wembley Arena, spielen!

Nach ihrer ausverkauften Headlineshow im Alexandra Palace letzten November sowie zwei ausverkauften Tourneen dieses Jahr (Shows vor mehr als 40.000 Fans in nicht einmal einem halben Jahr) gehen Don Broco, eine der spannendsten britischen Arenabands, mit ihrer UK-Tour 2019 einen weiteren Schritt nach vorne.

Rob Damiani says of the upcoming tour, “We’re so excited to announce our biggest tour to date and first ever arena run next February! We had the best time at Alexandra Palace last year so are massively looking forward to bringing the full Technology show to the rest of the UK. We’ve never played Wembley Arena before so finishing the tour there will be insane. I saw Foo Fighters there back in the day, it was the first time I’d ever crowd-surfed and remember so vividly getting hauled over the barrier then running back round to the back of the crowd and going up again and again. I reckon I must have crowd-surfed about 10 times. I love that place!”

Bei allen Shows werden die walisischen Pop-Punk-Helden Neck Deep sowie die US-Metalcore-Truppe Issues als Support dabei sein. Alle Termine findet Ihr unten.

w/ Neck Deep, Issues

01.02. UK Manchester – Victoria Warehouse

02.02. UK Manchester – Victoria Warehouse

03.02. UK Plymouth – Pavilions

05.02. UK Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

07.02. UK Edinburgh – Usher Hall

08.02. UK Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

09.02. UK London – Wembley Arena

“Technology is engaging, fun and an early contender for album of the year, plus the album of this band’s career” – 9/10

Rock Sound “If album number three proves one thing, it’s that Don Broco are an incredibly original, inventive and exciting band” – 4/5

Kerrang! “Their most ambitious album yet” – 4/5

The Sun “Technology is without a doubt their best album to date” – 8/10

Drowned In Sound “UK rock heroes return with a blinder… delivering truly infectious songs” – 4/5

Rhythm “Duran Duran pop-funk, cranked-up guitars, Royal Blood riffola” – 3/5

The Guardian

Mehr zu Technology:

Greatness: https://youtu.be/rpnzmvp-VTg

Come Out To LA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yc8VGHTlKts

T Shirt Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXjCcC7e1fk

Stay Ignorant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SbiuMrWi5M

Technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzuSruxHL2g

Pretty: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcYTkySdAwQ

Everybody: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4nqsMk3HQc

Technology ist Don Brocos drittes Album und knüpft nahtlos an seinen Vorgänger, das Top 10-Album Automatic (2015), an, das die Band bereits in das Rampenlicht des Mainstreams rückte und für eine ausverkaufte Headlineshow in der Brixton Academy sorgen konnte. Don Broco füllten gemeinsam mit Bring Me the Horizon, 5 Seconds Of Summer und One Ok Rock Arenen in ganz Großbritannien, Europa und Japan. Auch in den Vereinigten Staaten konnte die Band bereits ihr erstes Mal als Support von State Champs touren.

