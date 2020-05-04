Gefle Metal Festival: kann im Juli aufgrund Corona-Krise nicht stattfinden

Die Veranstalter äußern sich wie folgt:

Gefle Metal Festival is postponed until 2021

We are very sad to have to inform you that Gefle Metal Festival won’t take place this year. We were hoping that the effects of the Coronavirus would be over in July but we realize that this won’t be the case. The most important is the safety for the audience, the staff and the artists and we will never make any compromises when it comes to that.

This year’s festival will be postponed until 2021. The dates will be July 15th-17th. We are happy to announce that so far 41 of this year’s acts have confirmed their participation. We are in talks with the remaining acts and we will soon announce more names.

We know that you, just as ourselves, were looking forward to this year’s festival and that GMF is the highlight of the year. And we realize this will cause a number of problems of different kinds for everyone involved. We truly wish that the situation was different but unfortunately that’s not the case.

You are the best festival audience in the world and we will miss you. We want to thank you for your support and we’re looking forward to meeting you in 2021 when we together will do the best festival ever!

If you have bought a ticket, then you don’t need to do anything. This year’s ticket will be vailid for next year’s event. You will also receive a gift certificate with a value of SEK 666, this can be used at either the festival in 2021 or in 2022.

Metal greetings

Gefle Metal Festival