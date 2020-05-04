Gefle Metal Festival: kann im Juli aufgrund Corona-Krise nicht stattfinden

Die Veranstalter äußern sich wie folgt:
Gefle Metal Festival is postponed until 2021
We are very sad to have to inform you that Gefle Metal Festival won’t take place this year. We were hoping that the effects of the Coronavirus would be over in July but we realize that this won’t be the case. The most important is the safety for the audience, the staff and the artists and we will never make any compromises when it comes to that.
This year’s festival will be postponed until 2021. The dates will be July 15th-17th. We are happy to announce that so far 41 of this year’s acts have confirmed their participation. We are in talks with the remaining acts and we will soon announce more names.
We know that you, just as ourselves, were looking forward to this year’s festival and that GMF is the highlight of the year. And we realize this will cause a number of problems of different kinds for everyone involved. We truly wish that the situation was different but unfortunately that’s not the case.
You are the best festival audience in the world and we will miss you. We want to thank you for your support and we’re looking forward to meeting you in 2021 when we together will do the best festival ever!
If you have bought a ticket, then you don’t need to do anything. This year’s ticket will be vailid for next year’s event. You will also receive a gift certificate with a value of SEK 666, this can be used at either the festival in 2021 or in 2022.
Metal greetings
Gefle Metal Festival
Gefle Metal Festival verlegt auf 2021
Das ist die langweiligste Nachricht, die wir je gemacht haben. Wir hofften in den letzten Wochen, dass die Auswirkungen des Coronavirus im Juli vorbei sein würden, aber wir merken, dass es leider nicht passieren wird. Dann ist es einfach nicht möglich, ein großes Ereignis durchzuführen. Am wichtigsten ist, dass die Sicherheit unseres Publikums, Mitarbeiter und Künstler etwas ist, womit wir niemals Kompromisse eingehen werden.
Das diesjährige Festival wird daher auf 2021. verlegt. Die Termine werden der 15-17 Juli sein und es ist erfreulich, dass 41 der diesjährigen Bands bereits bestätigt haben, dass sie stattdessen 2021 kommen Wir führen Diskussion mit denen, die noch nicht bereit sind und bald füllen wir das Plakat mit weiteren Namen für 2021.
Wir wissen, dass ihr euch, wie wir, auf das diesjährige Festival gefreut habt und dass das GMF für viele das Highlight des Jahres ist. Und natürlich ist uns klar, dass dies für alle Beteiligten Probleme unterschiedlicher Art mit sich bringt. Wir wünschen uns wirklich, dass die Situation anders wäre, aber leider ist das nicht der Fall.
Ihr seid das weltbeste Festival-Publikum und wir werden euch vermissen. Wir bedanken uns für Ihre Unterstützung und Ihr Verständnis und freuen uns darauf, Sie im Jahr 2021 zu treffen, wenn wir gemeinsam das beste Festival aller Zeiten durchführen werden!
Ticketinfos
Du, der ein Ticket gekauft hat, musst nichts tun – dein Ticket gilt für 2021.. Als Dankeschön für deine Unterstützung erhältst du für jedes gekaufte Festivalticket einen 666 SEK-Gutschein * gültig für beide, 2021 oder 2022, Festivals. Alle Ticketkäufer erhalten bald eine E-Mail von Tickster mit praktischen Informationen.
Metallgrüße
Gefle Metal Festival
Weitere praktische Informationen finden Sie unter: www.geflemetalfestival.se