Interview with Johan Reinholdz, the new guitarist of Dark Tranquillity

Artist: Dark Tranquillity, Nonexist

Origin: Gothenburg, Sweden

Genre: Death Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Gothenburg Metal

Label: Century Media Records

Link: https://de-de.facebook.com/dtofficial/

http://www.darktranquillity.com/

Bandmember:

Vocals – Mikael Stanne

Guitar – Johan Reinholdz

Guitar – Christopher Amott

Bass – Anders Iwers

Keyboard – Martin Brändström

Drums – Anders Jivarp



Johan released two new records this year, in August the new Nonexist record (review click) and in November the new Dark Tranquillity release (review click). After playing with Dark Tranquillity as live support the last years Johan joined DT official as permanent bandmember in 2020 and we have a couple of things to discuss.

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

Hello Johan,

thanks for your time. First and most important point at the beginning. How are you, the bands, friends and family? Hopefully nobody has issues with a virus.

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

I’m good! And my family and friends too.

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

How was the summer for musicians in Scandinavia? I read about small festivals and concerts that took place. Was it possible for you to play on stage with one of your bands?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

Nope. We did not play a single gig. Sad!

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

Let’s talk about Nonexist. End of August you released Like the Fearless Hunter. When did you start with songwriting and production? Have you written all tracks?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

I wrote and played everything on this album, except the guest-performances of course. Some of the songs were included on the previous release – In Praise of Death EP which came out in 2018. Those songs were written 2014-2016. And then I wrote seven more songs in 2018-19 to make it a complete full-length album. The songs were pretty recorded at the same time they were written, because I work in my home-studio. So the production started right away.

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

The 1st time I recognized you as singer was 2015 with one track on the release Throne of Scars. On the album Like the Fearless Hunter you have a couple of guest singers, but the main part is up to you. What was the reason for this development? Can we expect Johan Reinholdz as singer in the future?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

Already on the second album From My Cold Dead Hands (2012) I started doing a little of both clean and growling vocals. Then on Throne of Scars I did some more. Most of the songs I wrote the vocal-arrangements and lyrics for anyway and sang on the demos. Then Johan Liiva quit the band pretty soon after Throne of Scars was released. And we had a gig to do pretty shortly after that. So I just decided I’m gonna sing. It came pretty naturally. To introduce me as the new singer we (or rather – I) released the EP The New Flesh with featured five songs with the vocals re-recorded by me.

Then came In Praise of Death EP like I mentioned before and now Like the Fearless Hunter, so I’ve been the singer on three releases so far. And it’s gonna stay like that.

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

You and Mikael did the vocals on A Meditation Upon Death. Is this vocalist duo also an option for Dark Tranquillity?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

I don’t think so, no.

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

You released a video for Dark Satanic Mills with guest singer Rogga Petersson. What will be possible for Nonexist, a complete Death Metal Band live on stage?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

We have done five gigs so far. So yes, it’s possible for us to play live. There is a live line-up: Me – guitar/vocals, Joakim Strandberg Nilsson – drums, Johan Aldgård – guitar and Linus Abrahamson – bass.

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

Short questions regarding Andromeda. The last output was in 2011. What happened with Andromeda? Will new material be possible in the future?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

We have a sixth studio album on the way. We started recording it in 2015, but it’s not finished yet. There is not much happening there, unfortunately…

We released our second live-DVD Live in Vietnam in 2016, though. Now also available on YouTube: click

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

Last year you played one track on a release from Deathening – Antifascist Death Metal. Can you give us some information about this project?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

I did guest solos on the songs Evil and Spineless Coward and also guest-vocals on Dehumanization.

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

The pre-listening of Moment was in September. Officially you joined Dark Tranquillity beginning of 2020, but I think most fans know you from the Atoma Tour. How was the work in the studio with the new, but well known, colleagues? Do you prefer touring or studio work?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

I love creating new music and recording, but live/touring is even better. It’s the best thing I know!

Working with the guys in Dark Tranquillity writing and recording felt familiar, but also different. There was a lot of collective work in the studio writing. And that was a bit different from how Andromeda has worked the last fifteen years, unlike the early years. But similarly to Andromeda we didn’t write in the rehearsal room but in the studio, on the digital work station – Cubase.

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

During the press conference I learned, that the songwriting for most of the tracks on Moment was done by Martin and Anders. But what happened with the guitar arrangements, for example the brilliant guitar solo in the 2nd part of Remain in the Unknown? Who created this guitar solo?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

Yes, but I wrote some songs too and arranged some of the others’ material. And that was done collectively as well. That solo in question was played by me. Thank you for liking it!

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

Together with you also Christopher Amott joined the band as permanent member. To me the complete Moment album sounds like you and Christopher played the whole live guitar with the guys from Dark Tranquillity. Was the take over from Niklas Sundin as easy as it sounds?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

I can’t answer that. It felt natural, it felt good and it was fun. Both live and in the studio. But I can’t compare me or Chris to Niklas and Martin Henriksson and how they worked. Hard to say!

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

In Truth Divided is not a typical melodic death metal song, it sounds more like greetings from DT to Depeche Mode. How is your comment regarding this track? For me it´s like a perfect outro for Moment.

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

Yeah there’s nothing deathmetal about that one. Depeche Mode – sure, it’s an inspiration. We all like this band a lot. Don’t know if I hear much DM in this particular song though. I agree that it fits well as the last track on the album. It’s solemn, dark and pretty atmospheric, so yes – a fitting coda for Moment.

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

Release day is November 20th, complete Europe is under pressure with the pandemic. But what can we expect for the day, any online activities? If yes, can you give is some more information?

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

We’re doing a live-stream of the entire Moment album on the 21st of November. We will play at Stora Teatern in Gothenburg, which is a beautiful, old theatre. You can order tickets here: click

I’m really looking forward to this!

Time For Metal / Jürgen F.:

I would like to say thank you for your time and the interview, thanks to Dark Tranquillity for the brilliant new album, which is my first review in 2020 with 10/10 points. Another big thanks for the clear statement to not accept any bullying and to stop working with John Finberg/First Row Talent in the US, together with a couple of other Metal bands like Insomnium, Amorphis, Nightwish, Dust Bolt etc. Stay healthy and heavy, hope to see you on stage soon, whenever it will be.

Dark Tranquillity / Johan Reinholdz:

Danke schön! Great to hear that! Much appreciated. Cheers! Hope to see you and all the fans ASAP.