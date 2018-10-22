Die aus Marseille, Frankreich stammenden Metalcore-Newcomer LANDMVRKS veröffentlichen heute die fünfte Single, ‚The Worst Of You And Me‘, ihres zweiten Albums »Fantasy«, das am 2. November via Arising Empire erscheinen wird.

Die Band kommentiert: „‚The Worst Of You And Me‘ is probably the most intense song on the album, it expresses pain and suffering in its strongest state. For the anecdote, the vocals of the second part of the song was recorded in a single take and first try.“

Schaut euch das Musikvideo zu ‚The Worst Of You And Me‘ hier an:

Holt euch den Song hier: https://LANDMVRKS.lnk.to/TheWorstOfYouAndMe

Bestellt euch »Fantasy« hier vor: https://LANDMVRKS.lnk.to/FantasyAlbum

LANDMVRKS sind:

Florent Salfati | Gesang

Nicolas Exposito | Gitarre

Rudy Purkart | Bass

Nicolas Soriano | Schlagzeug

