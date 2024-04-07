North Sea Echoes: veröffentlichen neues Musikvideo zu „The Mission“

North Sea Echoes, das Duo um die Fates Warning-Mitglieder Ray Alder und Jim Matheos, hat ein neues Musikvideo zu The Mission aus ihrem Debütalbum Really Good Terrible Things veröffentlicht. Fans können sich das animierte Video hier ansehen.

Zur lyrischen Erzählung von The Mission sagt Alder: „A man experiences a psychotic episode in which he hears voices. I think this is pretty obvious. This was the last song written for the album. It almost didn’t make it. Jim thought the album was a bit too short so we added it last minute. I’m glad we did. It’s one of my favorites.“

Seht euch das Video zu The Mission hier an.

Was die Presse über Really Good Terrible Things sagt:

„[Really Good Terrible Things] sounds more like the start of something thrillingly fresh and vital than the next chapter in a long-established, collaborative saga. A triumph for tenderness and finesse…“ – Blabbermouth

„a force of nature in its own right, and is worthy of repeated listens from metalheads and non-metalheads alike.“ – Sonic Perspectives

„wisdom and authenticity really shine here.“ – The PROG Mind

„an album that rewards multiple listens and opens up new sonic moods and territories.“ – Cryptic Rock

„neither good nor terrible. These songs are really great things.“ – Progressive Music Planet

Really Good Terrible Things könnt ihr euch hier bestellen: https://www.metalblade.com/northseaechoes/

Mehr Infos zu North Sea Echoes und ihrem neuen Album Really Good Terrible Things findet ihr hier:

North Sea Echoes – Besetzung

Jim Matheos – Gitarre

Ray Alder – Gesang

North Sea Echoes online:

https://northseaechoes.com

https://www.metalblade.com/northseaechoes