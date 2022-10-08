Our Mirage: veröffentlichen neue Single / Video „Help Me Out“ aus dem kommenden Album „Eclipse“

Die Post-Hardcore-Band Our Mirage hat ihr drittes Full-Length-Album Eclipse angekündigt, das am 25. November über Arising Empire erscheinen soll. Am 4. Oktober servierte die Band das zweite Kapitel Help Me Out ihrer kommenden Trilogie auf ihrem brandneuen Album.

When darkness takes over,

Your heart beats so loud,

You feel like time is frozen,

Who‘s there to help you out?

As as you wander and search for something you can‘t find,

You keep on loosing control, but have your love in mind.

You call for help, but no one is there to hear:

I am falling down when you‘re not around, Help me out!

But when the sky opens up,

And you travel through space and time,

You might find the answers,

You desperately wanted to find …

Bestellt euch Eclipse jetzt als CD, limitiertes farbiges Vinyl oder spezielle Fan-Box im Arising Empire Shop: https://arisingempire.com/eclipse

Mehr Infos zu Our Mirage findet ihr hier:

