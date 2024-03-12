Prophecy Productions und The Brethren: trauern um „Brother“ Dege Legg

Die Nachricht vom Tod von „Brother“ Dege Legg, der am vergangenen Freitag, den 8. März, verstorben ist, war ein schwerer Schock, auf den niemand bei diesem Label vorbereitet war. Unsere ersten Gedanken und unser Beileid für diesen tragischen Verlust gelten seiner Familie, seiner Band The Brethren und seinen Freunden.

Stellungnahme von The Brethren: „Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our Brother, Dege Legg. Thank you to the fans around the world, and our loving community for your support in this hard time. Please keep the family, band, and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for everything you gave to us, Dege. You are dearly missed.“

Prophecy Productions erklärt: „It is with a heavy heart that I convey our sincere condolences to Dege Legg’s family, friends, and fellow musicians in his band,“ schreibt Labelgründer Martin Koller. „I am struck with grief and sadness on hearing about Dege’s passing and I know that I am speaking for everybody at Prophecy Productions. In the short time of our recently engaged collaboration, we all got to know this exceptional musician as a particularly gentle, kind, and generous artist. Rest in peace, Brother Dege!“

Nachdem wir tief in uns gegangen sind, haben wir beschlossen, mit der Veröffentlichung von Aurora, dem sechsten Album von Brother Dege, fortzufahren, das für den 15. März 2024 geplant ist. Soweit wir wissen, ist das der Wunsch von Dege. Wir werden sein künstlerisches Vermächtnis ehren, indem wir es der Welt zur Verfügung stellen.

Hier findet ihr sämtliche Informationen zu Brother Dege und dem kommenden Album Aurora.

Besetzung Brother Dege & The Brethren

„Brother“ Dege Legg – Gesang, Gitarren, Dobro

Greg Travasos – Schlagzeug

Kent Beatty – Bass

Jim McGee – Leadgitarre

Brother Dege online:

https://brotherdege.net

www.facebook.com/brotherdegelegg

www.instagram.com/brotherdege