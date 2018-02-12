Mit großen Schritten nähern wir uns dem Release vom neuen Album der Briten – „Watching The World Come Undone“ (VÖ am 23.02.2018). Quasi auf der Zielgerade lassen Templeton Pek noch eine weitere Single auf die geneigte Hörerschaft los.

Was es mit „The Aftermath“ auf sich hat, erklärt Sänger Neal wie folgt:

„The Aftermath is the song we named the album after, as the chorus features the line ‚…sit and watch the world come undone.‘ It’s a song that kind of rallies to the idea that you shouldn’t take any bullshit anymore, raise your voice and it’s ok to get mad at things, as long as you take action to change. It’s a great preview of the album and what to expect on it.“

Das offizielle Musikvideo zu “The Aftermath” auf Youtube:

Vorbestellen könnt ihr das neue Album hier: https://lnk.to/WatchingTheWorldComeUndone

