Unearth: kehren zu Metal Blade Records zurück

Unearth, die unbestrittenen Wegbereiter und Hüter des amerikanischen Metalcore, waren die Band, die aus der Zeit des Breakdowns hervorging und ihrer Liebe zum melodischen europäischen Death Metal, verstärkt durch amerikanischen Thrash und Hardcore, stets treu blieb. Fast drei Jahrzehnte später, in denen die Band aus Massachusetts unzählige Konzerte und riesige Festivals auf sechs Kontinenten gespielt, Hunderttausende von Platten verkauft und einige der wichtigsten Bands des heutigen Extreme Metal inspiriert hat, sind sie nach wie vor eine Macht, mit der man rechnen muss. Ihre Wiedervereinigung mit Metal Blade Records – ihrem Label aus den glorreichen Tagen des ersten Jahrzehnts der 2000er – verstärkt diese Macht nur noch.

Unearths damaliger Wechsel vom Hardcore-orientierten Label Eulogy Recordings zu einem Label mit dem Wort „Metal“ im Namen ging einher mit der Verschärfung ihres Sounds hin zu einem brutaleren „Blade“. Diesmal geht es vor allem darum, zu den Wurzeln ihrer genreprägenden Alben wie The Oncoming Storm, III: In The Eyes Of Fire und The March zurückzukehren. Das soll nicht heißen, dass sie nicht auch mit großartigen Partnern (MNRK Heavy – ehemals eOne Music – und Century Media) großartige Alben aufgenommen haben, aber hier bietet sich die Chance, den Erfolg zu wiederholen, und Unearth sind bereit, diese Chance zu nutzen.

Sänger Trevor Phipps kommentiert: „Getting another shot at working with Metal Blade Records feels nothing short of coming home. We truly got our best chance at making a life of creating music and touring during our first run with Metal Blade from 2004-2011. Working with so many familiar faces we trust and appreciate is something we wholeheartedly welcome. The music we’re cooking is as heavy and boundary-pushing as we’ve ever been, and we look forward to sharing it with you all in 2027.“

„They gave us our start; now, they’re part of our future“, sagt Gitarrist Peter Layman. „After fifteen years apart, we’re back with Metal Blade, the home of some of our defining records. With the writing process well underway, we felt Metal Blade was the perfect fit for us and the direction we’re headed. We’re thankful that they feel the same way and know that what comes next will be our best offering yet.“

Michael Faley, A&R bei Metal Blade Records, fügt hinzu: „It is an honor to have Unearth back in the Metal Blade family. Our history with the band includes some truly incredible moments in this label’s catalog. Reconnecting with them now, at a time when both the band and the label have grown so much, is a massive win. We’ve always believed in their vision, and we’re honored to be the ones helping them tell the next chapter of their story. A new Storm is coming!“

Darüber hinaus freuen sich Unearth, ihr neues Management bei AISAmusic und ihre Zusammenarbeit mit der europäischen Booking-Agentur Cobra bekanntzugeben.

„We couldn’t be happier to join the AISAmusic team for management“, bemerkt Layman. „Heading down a new path with Simon and Bradley at our side has instantly had a positive impact, and we know it’s only the beginning. Their professionalism, knowledge, experience, and level of planning gives us the best opportunity to be successful moving forward.“

Phipps fährt fort: „We want to thank the good people at Cobra Agency for bringing us onto their killer roster for Europe and Asia. We look forward to spending a lot of time on the road with you all, starting this summer with a European festival and club run.“

Layman stimmt zu: „We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Cobra Agency for booking throughout Europe and Asia. One of the best parts about being in a band is sharing your art while visiting incredible places around the world. We know that working with Cobra Agency gives us the best opportunity to continue doing this.“

Unearths – Live-Termine:

7/25/2026 Barba Negra – Budapest, HU *

7/31/2026 Afdreiht Un Buten Festival – Goldenstedt, DE

8/01/2026 Full Rewind Festival – Löbnitz, DE

8/03/2026 Magnolia Open Air – Milan, IT ^

8/04/2026 Dynamo – Zurich, CH ^

8/05/2026 Brutal Assault Festival – Jeroměř, CZ

8/07/2026 Frischluft Open Air – Linz, AT ~

8/13/2026 Motocultor Festival – Carhaix, FR

w/ In Flames

^ w/ Of Mice & Men

~ w/ The Ghost Inside

Unearths fast dreißigjährige Geschichte war bisher turbulent genug. Als eine der wichtigsten Bands der New Wave Of American Heavy Metal (NWOAHM) stiegen sie neben Größen wie Killswitch Engage, Lamb Of God, Shadows Fall, Darkest Hour und vielen anderen auf. Und obwohl die Welle nicht mehr ganz so neu ist, geht die großartige Musik weiter, während Unearth ein neues Kapitel ihrer eigenen Karriere aufschlagen.

