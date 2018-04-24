Ca. ein Jahr ist es her, dass Emmure ihr mörderisches siebtes Studioalbum Look At Yourself via SharpTone Records veröffentlicht haben. Heute hat die Band das neue Schocker-Musikvideo zu ihrem Song Ice Man Confessions veröffentlicht, das über den unten stehenden Link angeschaut werden kann. Verpasst die Band außerdem nicht auf ihrer Sommertour durch Europa!



Das aktuelle Album Look At Yourself sowie exquisites Merchandise kann hier bestellt werden: http://geni.us/EMMURELookAtYS

Frankie Palmeri (Gesang) kommentiert: „I just want to thank all the great people involved with the filming and production of the video. The label, film crew, and actors and were nothing but cool to work with on this. Hopefully our fans look forward to hearing this track on our upcoming Summer Tour all across Europe.“

