Feanor: veröffentlichen „Hell Is Waiting“ Video

Das internationale True Metal Fünfergespann Feanor hat jüngst deren neues Album Power Of The Chosen One bei Massacre Records veröffentlicht!

Seit heute ist das Video zu Hell Is Waiting verfügbar, das man sich hier ansehen kann.

Das neue Feanor Album Power Of The Chosen One wurde von Gustavo Feanor Acosta und Sebastian Manta im 448 Studio gemischt und gemastert und enthält 10 Songs.

Hier kann man sich das Album anhören und bestellen » https://lnk.to/powerofthechosenone

Feanor – Power Of The Chosen One

1. Rise Of The Dragon

2. Power Of The Chosen One

3. This You Can Trust

4. Metal Land

5. Hell Is Waiting

6. Together Forever

7. Bringer Of Pain

8. Lost In Battle

9. Fighting For A Dream

10. The Return Of The Metal King (The Odyssey In 9 Parts)

http://www.feanorband.com

https://www.facebook.com/feanorband

Lest hier auch das Review unseres Redakteurs Lars T. zu Power Of The Chosen One.