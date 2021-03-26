Majestica: kündigen Europatour mit einer spektakulären Weihnachtsshow an und der VVK ist bundesweit gestartet

Die Fans können sich auf eine ganz besondere Inszenierung von Charles Dickens „Weihnachtsgeschichte“ in einem Gewand aus Power Metal und Musical Elementen freuen. Majestica liefern dabei einen unvergleichlichen Soundtrack und begleiten Ebenezer Scrooge auf seine Reise mit den Geistern der Weihnacht.

”It’s with great pleasure we can announce that Majestica will finally hit the road on our first Headline tour through Europe. Last year we brought you the musical A Christmas Carol on social medias and youtube, this year we will bring The Christmas Carol on stage TO YOU! When you come to our shows during The Christmas Carol Tour you will feel right away that the spirit of Christmas is in the venue. And of course, if you’re a fan of our previous album Above The Sky you will not be disapointed. We are very happy and excited about seeing you all on the road and can’t wait to bring A Christmas Carol to your town” – Tommy

2019 haben die schwedischen Symphonic Power Metaller Majestica ihr Debüt-Album Above The Sky veröffentlicht, das innerhalb der Metal Szene schnell großen Erfolg hatte. 2020 ist die Band zurück und brachte nicht nur ein neues Album, sondern auch eine ganz besondere Überraschung für ihre Fans mit: Ein Weihnachts-Musical-Metal Album namens A Christmas Carol. Das Album ist reiner symphonischer Power Metal nach Art von Majestica, kombiniert mit Elementen von Twilight Force, Rhapsody, Alan Silvestri, Danny Elfman und John Williams.

Contra Promotion GmbH präsentiert:

Majestica

The Christmas Carol Tour 2021

16.12.21 UK-London, The Garage

17.12.21 FR-Paris, Boule Noire

18.12.21 BE-Vosselaar, Biebob

19.12.21 DE-Oberhausen, Kulttempel

20.12.21 DE-Munich, Backstage

21.12.21 CZ-Prague, Nová Chmelnice

22.12.21 AT-Vienna, Szene

23.12.21 PL-Krakow, Kwadrat

27.12.21 DE-Berlin, Hole44

28.12.21 DE-Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli

29.12.21 DE-Leipzig, Hellraiser

30.12.21 DE-Frankfurt, Das Bett

VVK-Start bundesweit