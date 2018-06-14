Nachdem sie mit ihrem letztjährigen Überraschungshit Amber Galactic, das zudem für einen schwedischen Grammy nominiert wurde, die Rockwelt im Sturm erobert und nach ihrer atemberaubenden ersten Europa-Tournee offene Münder hinterlassen hatten, wird die schwedische Classic/Progressive Rock Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra ihr ungeduldig erwartetes nächstes Album, Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough, am 29. Juni 2018 via Nuclear Blast veröffentlichen.

Heute veröffentlicht die Band den vierten Video Trailer, in dem sie über die weiteren Songs des Albums sprechen. Erfahrt hier mehr:

Kürzlich hat die Band das offizielle Musikvideo zum brandneuen Song Lovers In The Rain veröffentlicht.

Das Video, ein Mix aus Animation sowie real gedrehten Aufnahmen wurde vom renommierten Künstler Elia Cristofoli von Solingo geschaffen, der bereits für das umjubelte Video zur letztjährigen Hit-Single Gemini verantwortlich zeichnet.

Seht das Video hier:

Die Band kommentiert: „Lovers in the Rain is the soundtrack of the way it felt when you held the hand of your first true love for the first time. Happiness so intense, your heart beating so fast that it almost feels like a panic attack. And in the back of your head, you‘re already mourning the fact that one day it will all be over. But during those first trembling moments, you know that nothing will ever be the same again. From now on, you will always compare every life experience to these first magic moments.

Lovers in the Rain is an hommage to the anthems of our youth, the songs that made us believe that in every life; no matter how insignificant you might feel sometimes, you will someday have that experience with someone. Hopefully with The Night Flight Orchestra playing in the background. And believe us, we‘ve all been there.

This song, like the whole new album, is about those moments when you transcend reality and might for one fleeting moment catch a glimpse of the otherworldly. It‘s for each and every one of you, with love from The Night Flight Orchestra , remembering everyone we‘ve ever loved and lost.“

Trailer 1 seht Ihr hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7d9X0i5S5o

Seht den zweiten Trailer hier: https://youtu.be/oxRduJiIISs

Den dritten Trailer gibt es hier: https://youtu.be/zmYS5YsydIE

Hört und sehr die erste Single und das dazugehörige Musikvideo This Time hier:



Die Band kommentiert:

„Recording the video for our first single This Time, was like combining different dimensions in a space cocktail. Numerous times during the video shoot, band members had to call the tax authorities, to confirm their names in the register, to make sure they had not lost all contact with reality. The result is surely mesmerizing and will take you on a journey that will be hard to digest. This is also our first video featuring the ”The Airline Annas”, our beautiful and super talented back up singers. They certainly made this video sparkle. The song itself, is the album opener and might not be representative for the whole album – no song really is, but we just like it that way. We make albums and each and every song leads it‘s own little life and together they form a celebratory album with class, hooks and a bass that could walk a million miles without stopping for a drink. This trailblazer of a song used to be just ours, now it‘s yours too. Enjoy!”

Bestellt Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough jetzt hier vor.

Die Single This Time gibt es hier.

Wie auch schon Amber Galactic (2017) wird auch dieses Album mit zwei verschiedenen Covers (siehe oben) für die regulären und limitierten Formate erhältlich sein.

Das Album wird am 29. Juni 2018 über Nuclear Blast erscheinen und 12 brandneue Songs enthalten. Die limitierte Erstauflage im CD-Digipack sowie die Vinyl-Version werden einen exklusiven Bonus Track beinhalten. Die japanische Version wird zudem einen weiteren Bonus Track aufweisen.

Des Weiteren sind die Tickets für die ausgedehnte Europa-Tour im Winter 2018 ab sofort im Vorverkauf.

Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough

01. This Time

02. Turn To Miami

03. Paralyzed

04. Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough

05. Moments Of Thunder

06. Speedwagon

07. Lovers In The Rain

08. Can’t Be That Bad

09. Pretty Thing Closing In

10. Barcelona

11. Winged And Serpentine

12. The Last Of The Independent Romantics

Limited edition digipack CD & Vinyl bonus track

13. Marjorie

Japanese Bonus Track

14. Pacific Priestess

Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough wurde erneut von der Band selbst produziert und wurde im Handsome Hard Music / Larsson Music Studio sowie im Nordic Sound Lab in Sakra, Schweden aufgenommen. Den Mix übernahm Bandmitglied Sebastian Forslund (Gitarre/Percussion) und fürs Mastering zeichnet Thomas ”Plec” Johansson im The Panic Room verantwortlich.

Schon bald wird The Night Flight Orchestra aus dem Orbit herab in Eure Städte kommen. Die Orte, die ihr dachtet zu kennen, werden für eine ganz besondere Nacht zu einem Ort der Sünde, wo der Champagner so richtig knallt, der Einsatz höher ist und alle Frauen Undercover Space Commander sind. Zudem werden The Night Flight Orchestra die Rock-Show des Jahres liefern und Euch vom Hocker reißen!

Könnt ihr damit umgehen?

The Night Flight Orchestra

– Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough –

European Tour 2018

+ Special Guests Black Mirrors

01.11. SE Malmö KB*

02.11. DE Weissenhäuser Strand METAL HAMMER PARADISE*

03.11. SE Skövde Skövde in Rock*

08.11. SE Stockholm Kägelbanan*

10.11. SE Göteborg Sticky Fingers*

11.11. NO Oslo John Dee*

15.11. FI Turku Gong*

16.11. FI Helsinki On The Rocks*

23.11. DE Cologne Luxor

24.11. DE Osnabrück Rosenhof

25.11. NL Zoetermeer Boerderij

26.11. NL Arnhem Willemeen

27.11. BE Vosselaar Biebob

28.11. FR Nantes Le Ferrailleur

30.11. UK London Underworld

01.12. FR Paris Petit Bain

02.12. FR Toulouse Le Rex

03.12. ES Madrid Caracol

04.12. ES Barcelona Bóveda

05.12. FR Lýon Warmaudio

06.12. IT Milano Legend Club

08.12. CH Zurich Dynamo

09.12. DE Mannheim MS Connection

10.12. AT Salzburg Rockhouse

11.12. HU Budapest A38

12.12. AT Vienna Szene

13.12. AT Graz Dom im Berg

14.12. DE Munich Backstage

15.12. CZ Prague Nova Chmelnice

16.12. DE Nürnberg Hirsch

17.12. DE Saarbrücken Garage

18.12. DE Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

19.12. DE Berlin Bi Nuu

20.12. DE Jena F-Haus

21.12. DE Dresden Eventwerk Studio

22.12. DE Bochum Matrix

* = ohne Black Mirrors

Amber Galactic (2017) wurde in verschiedenen renommierten europäischen Musikmagazinen als „Album des Monats“ ausgezeichnet: ROCK HARD (Germany), ROCK HARD (France), SWEDEN ROCK MAGAZINE (Sweden), POWERMETAL.DE (Germany), UNITED ROCK NATIONS (France).

Das Album erreichte auch in weiteren Magazinen hohe Platzierungen in den jeweiligen Soundchecks:

METAL HAMMER (Germany): #2

DEAF FOREVER (Germany): #3

AARDSCHOK (Netherlands): #3

The Night Flight Orchestra-Mitglieder:

Björn Strid – Gesang

Sharlee D‘ Angelo – Bass

David Andersson – Gitarre

Richard Larsson – Keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck – Schlagzeug

Sebastian Forslund – Gitarre, Percussion, Special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde – Backing Vocals

Anna Brygård – Backing Vocals

