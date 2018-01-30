Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, die Band um den legendären langjährigen Motörhead-Gitarristen, hat am vergangenen Freitag ihr ungeduldig erwartetes Debütalbum The Age Of Absurdity, veröffentlicht! Heute zeigt die Band das offizielle Musikvideo zum bluesigen Rocker Dark Days.

Phil Campbell kommentiert: „We are very proud of the release of our great debut album, The Age Of Absurdity, and very pleased to release the video for an amazing song called Dark Days. Enjoy, folks!“

Sänger Neil Starr fügt hinzu: “Dark days is one of my favourite tracks on the album, it talks about the current state of the world we live in, the repeats in history and the current damage we are doing to the planet and ourselves. It‘s dark, bluesy and has a great groove.”

